Kim Kardashian Defends Donating Small Amount To Charity By Explaining Funds Breakdown

Ethan Miller/Getty ‘I feel compelled to speak about something that is in my head,’ Kim begins in a new explanatory blog post.

Kim Kardashian is fighting back against

negative press surrounding a recent eBay auctionin which she donated just 10% of proceeds to typhoon disaster relief in the Philippines.

After being called “selfish” and “greedy,” Kardashian finally broke her silence on her blog Tuesday, explaining the actual breakdown of costs from the auction.

In a post titled “Giving Comes From The Heart,” Kardashian reveals:

In regards to these eBay auctions, when the eBay numbers get broken down, the auction management agency that posts for me gets a percentage for all of their hard work, then eBay listing fees, end of auction fees, eBay Store fees, Paypal fees, etc., all add up to about half of the sale. Then I give 10% to a charity.

Read the reality star’s full blog post below (via Celebuzz):

I feel compelled to speak about something that is in my head and my heart. Over the years, I’ve had to grow a thick skin. Being in the public eye, there are times I feel like I get criticised for any and everything I do. I’m used to it now. I just choose not to feed into negativity or become consumed by it. The problem comes in when I get attacked for giving and trying to help people. My dad always taught me the importance of giving back. I don’t publicize everything I do to help charities and people all over the world. I do it because I want to. I do it because my dad taught me to. I do it because it’s the right thing to do. So for people to attack me for giving 10% of my eBay auction sales to the people of the Philippines, that hurts. I do eBay auctions monthly and change the charity or church from time to time. I give 10% of all my earnings to charities, not just these eBay auctions. This month it’s for the people of the Philippines, last month was Life Change Community Church. In regards to these eBay auctions, when the eBay numbers get broken down, the auction management agency that posts for me gets a percentage for all of their hard work, then eBay listing fees, end of auction fees, eBay Store fees, Paypal fees, etc., all add up to about half of the sale. Then I give 10% to a charity. Truth is how the # is broken down, is neither here nor there. The people of the Philippines need all of our help, no matter how big or small. Over the last 5+ years, I have listed thousands of items on eBay Giving Works for various causes. I will continue to do what is in my heart and am happy to know many others have enjoyed purchasing from me, as they too are giving with me. Giving comes from the heart. We all need to be reminded of this as we celebrate the holiday season this year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.