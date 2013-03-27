Kim Kardashian Blasts Weight Gain Reports: 'You Are 60 Pounds Off!'

Extra TVExtra TV’s Maria Menounos sat down with Kim Kardashian this week and the reality star revealed of her nearly six-months-along pregnancy: “I’m not going lie and say it’s been amazing, it’s been tough for me.”



While In Touch magazine’s latest cover story reads “Kim’s 200-lb. Nightmare: I Can’t Stop Eating!” accompanied by an unflattering photo of Kardashian, the 31-year-old says the tabloid reports are untrue.

“There are maybe two or three covers just this week that say I am 200 pounds,” says Kardashain. “I’m like, ‘You are 60 pounds off here.'”

In fact, Kim says that despite her sweet tooth, her pregnancy cravings have been healthy items like “carrots and celery with ranch, protein bars, gluten free and sugar free stuff.”

But regardless, Kardashian says “It wouldn’t even bother me if I gained all the weight.”

“At this stage I guess I’m more focused on concealing the weight gain than I am about dressing the bump,” Kardashian wrote in a recent blog post. “For me, I’ve found that I’ve gained inches and I’ve gotten wider but my belly hasn’t popped yet, so I struggle finding things that don’t make me look heavy.”

As for when the baby is born, Kim says she and Kanye are definitely considering a “K” name: “I think it would be really cute.”

Watch the revealing interview below:

