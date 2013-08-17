Kim Kardashian Blasts Katie Couric On Instagram As 'Fake Media Friend'

Kim Kardashian is not happy with Katie Couric.

The new mother posted an image to Instagram with an accompanying message putting the talk show host on blast.

The image contains what appears to be part of a card that came with a gift from Couric wishing both her and Kanye well on the birth of daughter North West.

Here’s the message and photo:

“#IHateFakeMediaFriends #MayIHumblySuggestYouNotSendGiftsThenTalkShit”

The reason for the call out appears to stem from a quote in In Touch magazine that said Couric “still struggles to grasp the Kardashian phenomenon” saying “I don’t understand — why are they so famous? I think it’s mostly teenage girls that are interested.”

