Kanye West got Kim Kardashian a hologram of her deceased father for her birthday and it quickly became a meme

Not everyone was impressed with the gesture and it quickly became a meme.

Kardashian West posted a clip of the hologram to social media, and wrote, “For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven.”

In the video, the Robert Kardashian hologram congratulates Kardashian on her family and career achievements, as well as her marriage to the “most genius man,” West.

People took issue with the presumed cost of the gift and made fun of West for complimenting himself.

Kanye West gave Kim Kardashian West a hologram of her deceased father, Robert Kardashian, for her birthday, but the gift inspired backlash on Twitter.

On Thursday, the reality star posted a video of the hologram to social media.

“For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad,” Kardashian West captioned the clip. “It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion.”

For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. ✨???? It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion. pic.twitter.com/jD6pHo17KC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2020

I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime ✨ Here’s a more close up view to see the incredible detail. pic.twitter.com/XpxmuHRNok — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2020

In the video, the hologram of Kardashian West’s father compliments her on her career and children, dances to a song that they used to listen to together, and assures his daughter that he’s extremely proud of her.

The hologram also praised Kardashian West for marrying “the most, most, most, most, most genius man in the whole world, Kanye West.”

Even though Kardashian West seemed genuine in thanking West for “this memory that will last a lifetime,” people on Twitter began to make fun of the high-profile couple.

Plenty of users took issue with the fact that West seemingly used the hologram of Kardashian as a way to compliment himself.

kanye made a hologram for his wife’s dead father and made him say “you married the most genius man in the world kanye west” son lmaooooo — Steph (@stephxghost) October 29, 2020

Kanye really made the Robert Kardashian hologram call him “the most, most, most, most, most genius man in the whole world.” https://t.co/5PZWHuZs8h — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) October 29, 2020

This was an odd but sweet sentiment until the hologram said “you have married the most, most, most, most, MOST genius man in the whole entire world…” and then it just lost me. Kanye’s using family to fulfill his narcissistic impulses now? Yikes — Jordan (@JenAndBouzy) October 29, 2020

idk maybe it’s the year we’re having but I didn’t even flinch watching this hologram of robert kardashian call kanye west the most most most genius man in the world https://t.co/rXSqV12vtc — Sierra Bridge (@see_air_uh12) October 30, 2020

I feel there's there's a giveaway moment where you can tell Kanye wrote the script for Kim's dead dad's hologram: "Kimberley, you are married to the most, most, most, most, most, most, most genius man in the world." https://t.co/VGBeoZTrLB — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) October 30, 2020

Kanye really made the hologram say he was the most genius man in the whole world. That man knows how to ruin a moment ???????????? https://t.co/CgeXnqNYa6 — L. (@solodeauxleaux) October 30, 2020

My favorite part is when your fake dad says "You married the most, most, most, most, most genius man of all time, Kanye West." That was so sweet of Kanye. ???? — Emac in the STL ????✊???? (@EmacInSTL) October 29, 2020

Others criticised Kardashian West’s decision to share the hologram during a time when millions of people are struggling financially and separated from their families during the coronavirus pandemic.

kim heard your feedback about boasting of her wealthy private island vacation during a pandemic where your loved ones are dying and said ok here is a hologram of my dead loved one that my wealthy husband bought me — David Mack (@davidmackau) October 30, 2020

Kim Kardashian getting a hologram of her dead dad while millions of Americans didn’t even get to tell their parents goodbye or go to their funerals thanks to COVID is too on the nose. — Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) October 30, 2020

Kim out here making sure we know how poor we are — £vān (@PME2717) October 29, 2020

I'm sure the 230,000 Americans who died from Covid would love to bring joy to their families with a hologram. I suspect you and Kanye could pay for that given the millions of dollars you got in PPP money. I'm filled with emotion just thinking about it since those folks DIED ALONE — preising (@preising) October 30, 2020

I did something similiar for my friend's birthday, though i didn't have money for a hologram so I just dug up his dad's corpse instead — Dolan Dark (@DolanDark) October 30, 2020

And a whole subset of people took the opportunity to make memes inspired by West’s unique gift.

For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. ✨???? It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion. pic.twitter.com/38CW6zccBO — yağmur the needlessly defiant (@coolabedflms) October 30, 2020

For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. ✨???? It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion. pic.twitter.com/yWOfVnKwwt — elva ginna (@olivepetezah) October 30, 2020

For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. ✨???? It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion. pic.twitter.com/dqYsxmlB5j — Andrew (@Mandrew149) October 30, 2020

For my birthday, @thefrankwu got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. ✨???? It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion. pic.twitter.com/zaoVPCFQz3 — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) October 30, 2020

For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. ✨???? It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion. pic.twitter.com/p4ek0nOya5 — Samuel Cohen (@SamuelVCK) October 30, 2020

While neither Kardashian West nor West revealed how much the gift cost or how it was made, a company called Kaleida is marketing the hologram of Kardashian West’s father on its website, calling it a “holographic resurrection” and seemingly claiming responsibility for the project.

On its website, Kaleida describes itself as a company creating “the most realistic digital and holographic resurrections of any company around today.” According to the site, the company blends “perfectly choreographed live action capture” with visual effects and “other forms of visual and aural manipulation.”

Insider reached out to Kaleida to inquire whether or not the company created the hologram and how much it cost, but did not hear back at the time of this post.

In the past, stars like Tupac, Frank Sinatra, and Elvis Presley have all been turned into holograms. And though we don’t know how much West spent on his wife’s present, in 2012, MTV News reported the hologram of Tupac cost between $US100,000 to $US400,000.

The backlash over West’s gift is not the first scandal Kardashian West has faced on social media this week.

On Tuesday, the reality star shared photos from her 40th birthday celebration on a private island and people on Twitter accused her of being “out of touch.”

Kardashian West explained, in a series of captions, that she’d taken a select group of friends and family on the trip after “weeks” of quarantining and “health screens.”

And even though Kardashian West said she realises “that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now” and she is “humbly reminded of how privileged my life is,” some Twitter users still took issue with her taking an expensive trip to a private island in the middle of a deadly global pandemic.

