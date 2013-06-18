Kim Kardashian's Baby Could Have One Of These Names

Since Kim Kardashian gave birth Saturday to her and Kanye West’s first child, the next thing people want to know is the name of the new Kardashian baby.



The Twitterverse has been ablaze trying to guess the name of Kimye’s first born.

Others are placing bets on the name.

Why do we care?

The big reveal of the baby’s name will most likely be revealed on E!’s “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” to provide a bump in the ratings.

Kim waited until the premiere of the new season to unveil the baby’s gender.

When Kim’s wedding to Kris Humphries was broadcast on E! it was the most-watched event on the network with 10.5 million viewers.

So far, E! News reported the name will start with the letter ‘K.” Any rumours of a baby named North West can be put to rest.

Naturally, this isn’t a surprise considering the Kardashian clan all have ‘K’ names (Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, Kylie).

People reports Kim told friends the middle name could be Donda in honour of Kanye’s late mother who was a driving force behind his career.

First, here are rumoured names for the celebrity baby.

Khrist: Blog Naughty But Nice Rob claims the name will be Christ with a ‘K.’

“I know it is shocking, but let’s remember this is a guy that is naming his new CD ‘I Am A God.’ So it makes perfect sense that the child of a god would be named Christ with a K.”

Comment: We know Kanye thinks of himself as some sort of Jesus figure since his latest album is called “Yeezus.”

Kai Georgia Donda West: HollywoodLife.com claims a close family source revealed this was one name thrown around.

Comment: There’s a reference to Kanye’s mum as the middle name.

Now, here are some of the ‘K’ names mentioned on Irish bookmaker paddypower.com along with the odds for each name.

Kim 8/1

Kara 9/1

Kalila 13/1

Kerensa 14/1

Kallista 14/1

Kimana 18/1

Kris 20/1

Kay 20/1

Kimye 25/1

Kristen 25/1

Kaitin 25/1

Kinga 33/1

Though it’s most likely the newest Kardashian will have a ‘K’ name, there are also 8/1 odds the name will be Donda , and 20/1 for Daron and Atlanta.

Other possible names?

Kanwe

Kleo (Kleopatra) Kanye has a penchant for Egyptian jewelry.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.