Someone Used A US Government Agency Twitter Account To Post A Tweet From The Kim Kardashian App

The Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Water is apparently a “C-List celebrity” in the digital world of reality television star Kim Kardashian.

On Monday evening, the official EPA Water Twitter account posted a message that appeared to be generated from “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood.” In the game, users attempt to replicate Kardashian’s meteoric rise to stardom.

EPA Water’s tweet proclaimed the agency’s newly-acquired “C-List” status and included a link to download the game in the iTunes app store. An EPA spokesperson did not immediately respond to an email from Business Insider asking about the post. As of this writing, the tweet has been posted for approximately an hour-and-a-half.

View a screengrab of the tweet below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.