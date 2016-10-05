Why Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have the 'perfect' relationship dynamic

Kim Kardashian recently called Kanye West her “soul mate.”

Roll your eyes all you want, but it seems the couple are actually a pretty good match.

“All my friends and my sisters say, ‘You guys are so perfect for each other. There’s no one that would want to sit in your closet for hours with you and try on clothes,” Kardashian told GQ in a new cover story.

Kim really doesn’t do anything that gets on Kanye’s nerves.

When GQ’s Caity Weaver asked Kardashian what she does that annoys West, the 35-year-old reality star was at a loss, so she called her husband to find out the answer.

“‘Hey babe,” Kardashian said once West picked up the phone. “I’m doing an interview, and I just want to know what I do to drive you crazy. Because I can’t think of anything that I could possibly do that drives you crazy.”

West, too, was stumped. After a long pause, he finally came up with something. “Sometimes a designer will email Kim a sketch of an ensemble and Kanye will request to see it; on occasion Kim forgets to forward the email, so Kanye must ask again and again. According to Kim and Kanye, this is the only thing Kim does that drives Kanye crazy,” Weaver wrote.

The interviewer also mused: “Kanye might be the artistic genius in the family, but Kim is the CEO.”

The dynamic seems to work for the duo.

On West’s recent 39th birthday, Kardashian Instagrammed a photo of the pair with the caption: “Happy birthday to my best friend! I usually would be scared for us getting older but as each year passes I’m just happy we have more time on this earth together! I love you so much and hope this year brings you so much happiness.”

? A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 27, 2014 at 7:58am PDT



Even Kardashian’s family seem to approve of the union.

In honour of the couple’s anniversary, sister Khloe posted on Instagram: “I’ve never seen either one of you filled with such ease and peace as I have since when you became husband and wife! That’s when you know you have found your soul mate. When you are still in love in a chaotic world. Happy anniversary Kimye.”

For West’s birthday in June, mum Kris posted: “Happy birthday to my son, North and Saint’s daddy and Kim’s soul mate, #KanyeWest. To say you are special is an understatement… you are one of a kind!!!! You inspire, you lead, you’re the most incredible father and a wonderful friend. We are so blessed to have you in our lives!!!”

Sister Kendall wrote on her app for the rapper’s birthday: “You constantly inspire me to just be me because you are always so true to yourself. You and Kim are ultimate couple goals! You’re the best husband my sister could have. We love you!”

I've never seen either one of you filled with such ease and peace as I have since when you became husband and wife! That's when you know you have found your soul mate. When you are still in love in a chaotic world. Happy anniversary Kimye ? A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 24, 2015 at 11:46am PDT



Kardashian and West got married in a lavish ceremony in Italy in May 2014.

Happy birthday to my best friend! I usually would be scared for us getting older but as each year passes I'm just happy we have more time on this earth together! I love you so much and hope this year brings you so much happiness A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 8, 2016 at 11:55am PDT



And most importantly for the famous couple — who have two children together — they aren’t afraid of a little social media PDA.

Kim, I’m so happy to be married to the girl of my dreams… I love you and Nori so much!!! I would find you in any lifetime.

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 26, 2015

Awwww baby I love you so much!!!!!! I would find you too! Anywhere!!!!! https://t.co/viN0ucrwEN

— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2015

