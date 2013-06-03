Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Reveal Baby's Gender

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s child isn’t even born yet and it was already the subject of Sunday night’s



season premiere of “Keeping up with the Kardashians.”In the episode, a pregnant Kim goes for a sonogram with mum Kris and sisters Kourtney and Khloe.

And then, the moment we’ve all been waiting for, the doctor announces the baby is…

A girl!

“I’m so excited we’re having a girl. Who doesn’t want a girl? I think they are the best,” Kim says in the episode. “I know that’s really what Kanye has always wanted — he wanted a little girl.”

Kimye baby is due in July.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.