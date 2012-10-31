Kim Jong-un's Wife Reappears After Mysterious 50 Day Absence

Photo: KCNA via AP

Ri Sol-ju, the wife of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un who had disappeared from the media, made her first public appearance in over 50 days.Kim and Ri attended a concert by the Moranbong Band and football match yesterday, according to KCNA the state-run news service for North Korea (as of 9:13 a.m. EDT, the article has since been taken down). The celebrations were in honour of the 60th anniversary of the founding of the Kim Il Sung Military University,



The 23-year-old Ri has not been in the public eye since September 8, the South Korean news agency Yonhap reports. Speculation as to why she disappeared from the public eye range from a possible pregnancy to the disapproval of senior communist officials regarding her role in the public sphere or her pop-star past.

The photo released at the performance shows her wearing a long, beige coat, which partially hid her mid-section.

“Marshall Kim Jong-un, the supreme leader of the party and the people, came to the spectators’ seats, accompanied by his wife Ri Sol-Ju. At that moment, thunderous applause broke out,” KCNA said, according to BBC.

It was also Kim Jong-un’s first appearance since October 14.

