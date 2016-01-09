South Korea to North Korea: KIM JONG UN'S WIFE CARRIES A REALLY EXPENSIVE PURSE!

On Thursday, South Korea told North Korea’s supreme leader, Kim Jong Un, it would troll him on his birthday in response to his latest nuclear test. On Friday, Kim Jong Un’s 33rd birthday, South Korea followed through.

Steve Herman, the Southeast Asia bureau chief for Voice of America news tweeted:

#ROK loudspeakers blare message to #DPRK that Kim Jong Un’s wife’s purse costs thousands of $, reports @Reuters reporter at border.

— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) January 8, 2016

Back in 2012, South Korean newspaper Joongang Daily observed that Kim’s wife owned a $1,600 Dior handbag.

Also:

Amid K-pop the few North Koreans in range of the #ROK speakers also being told #DPRK‘s nuclear test turning country into “a land of death.”

— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) January 8, 2016

The announcements were made perhaps to appeal to a population that is facing an historic drought and famine.

