Kim Jong-Un's Wife Appears 'Heavily Pregnant' On State TV

Michael Kelley

In October there was speculation that the wife of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un had become pregnant after she disappeared from public view for six weeks.

Ri Sol-ju’s latest appearance on state TV seems to confirm that theory, as The Telegraph reports she appeared “apparently heavily pregnant” as she attended a memorial service for former North Korean leader Kim Jong-il.

kim

Photo: YouTube/newsreadallaboutit

Here’s the video: 

