Kim Jong-Un's Wife Appears 'Heavily Pregnant' On State TV

In October there was speculation that the wife of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un had become pregnant after she disappeared from public view for six weeks.
Ri Sol-ju’s latest appearance on state TV seems to confirm that theory, as The Telegraph reports she appeared “apparently heavily pregnant” as she attended a memorial service for former North Korean leader Kim Jong-il.
Photo: YouTube/newsreadallaboutit
Here’s the video:
SEE ALSO: North Koreans Celebrate Rocket Launch, While South Koreans Flip Out [PHOTOS]
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.