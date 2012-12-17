Kim Jong-Un's Wife Appears 'Heavily Pregnant' On State TV

In October there was speculation that the wife of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un had become pregnant after she disappeared from public view for six weeks.



Ri Sol-ju’s latest appearance on state TV seems to confirm that theory, as The Telegraph reports she appeared “apparently heavily pregnant” as she attended a memorial service for former North Korean leader Kim Jong-il.

Photo: YouTube/newsreadallaboutit

Here’s the video:



