North Korea News Agency Broadcasts Images Of Kim Jong-Un's Uncle Being Removed From Meeting

North Korea’s state television showed photos and video of

Kim Jong-Un’s powerful uncle Jang Song-Thaek being physically removedfrom a government meeting.

Jang, who was often seen by Kim’s side, was dismissed for “what is described as a string of criminal acts including corruption, womanising and drug-taking,” reports Reuters.

“Ideologically sick and extremely idle and easy-going, he used drugs and squandered foreign currency at casinos while he was receiving medical treatment in a foreign country under the care of the party,” said KCNA via BBC.

The stunning images don’t end there.

The BBC has some of the story aired by KCNA, and it shows side-by-side video of Jang literally having been edited out of previous appearances with Kim.

See this:

And:

And:

“Rare moments like these are perhaps the closest we’ll come, at least for now, to observing directly the workings of the North Korean state,” said BBC’s Lucy Williamson reporting from Seoul.

