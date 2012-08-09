Kim Jong-un's New Wife Photographed With Expensive Dior Handbag

South Korean newspaper Joongang Daily has pointed out that in recently published state pictures of the new North Korean first lady, Ri Sol-Ju, she appears to be holding a very expensive Dior handbag:



Photo: KNCA

The paper says that real versions of the handbag cost 1.8 million won ($1,594) in Seoul, which the Telegraph reports is roughly equal to the national salary in North Korea. It is, however, unclear if the bag is a real Dior item or a copy.

AFP reports that the photo was broadcast Tuesday night.

