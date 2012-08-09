Kim Jong-un's New Wife Photographed With Expensive Dior Handbag

Adam Taylor

South Korean newspaper Joongang Daily has pointed out that in recently published state pictures of the new North Korean first lady, Ri Sol-Ju, she appears to be holding a very expensive Dior handbag:

Photo: KNCA

The paper says that real versions of the handbag cost 1.8 million won ($1,594) in Seoul, which the Telegraph reports is roughly equal to the national salary in North Korea. It is, however, unclear if the bag is a real Dior item or a copy.

AFP reports that the photo was broadcast Tuesday night.

