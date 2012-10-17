Kim Jong-un's New Wife Is Missing

Photo: KCNA via AP

Kim Jong-un’s young wife, Ri Sol Ju, was only revealed to the world in July, and the 23-year-old former singer is believed to have married Kim in secret earlier this year. However, South Korean media is full of reports that Ri is missing — prompting much speculation about her fate.Seoul Daily reports that Ri hasn’t been seen in public for a month and NK News says that their own media monitoring reveals she hasn’t made any public appearances for 40 days.



While the Daily NK, a newspaper run from the South that is hostile to the North Korean government, reports that rumours in the country suggest Ri may be pregnant, more nefarious suggestions are also doing the rounds. China.org.cn cites other reports that suggest Ri may have “received a ban from public appearances for her failure to wear badges of the country’s former leaders on previous public occasions”.

The latest twist in Kim’s love life comes just weeks after reports the North Korean elite was trying to erase his wife’s pop star past.

