Kim Jong-Un Has A Huge Grin As He Walks Down This Hallway Made Of Squid

Sam Ro

Dried squid may be the most delectable of the savory snacks that come from the Korean peninsula.

That probably explains why North Korean president Kim Jong-un is smiling as he walks down what Reuters’ correspondent James Pearson describes as “a tunnel of squid bricks.”

Here’s a larger, higher resolution image from North Korea’s KCNA via Reuters.

Kim jong un squidREUTERS/KCNANorth Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the August 25 Fisheries Station under KPA 313 Unit, in this undated photo released by North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang, December 16, 2013.

