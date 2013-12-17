Kim Jong-Un Has A Huge Grin As He Walks Down This Hallway Made Of Squid

Dried squid may be the most delectable of the savory snacks that come from the Korean peninsula.

That probably explains why North Korean president Kim Jong-un is smiling as he walks down what Reuters’ correspondent James Pearson describes as “a tunnel of squid bricks.”

In this morning’s Rodong Shinmun, Kim Jong Un is standing in what can only be described as a tunnel of squid bricks: pic.twitter.com/3KPwHpOO26

— James Pearson (@pearswick) December 16, 2013

Here’s a larger, higher resolution image from North Korea’s KCNA via Reuters.

REUTERS/KCNA North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the August 25 Fisheries Station under KPA 313 Unit, in this undated photo released by North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang, December 16, 2013.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.