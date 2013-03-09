North Korean Troops Explode Into Bizarre Hysterical Frenzy During Kim Jong-Un Visit

A North Korea state news video shows leader Kim-Jong-un visiting troops, who immediately go into an emotional frenzy.



The description of the video says these frontline troops shelled the South in 2010 — one of the worst clashes since the two sides agreed to an armistice in 1953.

The visit comes as the supreme leader cancelled the nonaggression pact, closed its shared border with the South, and told his troops to “prepare for war.”

Here’s one:



AFP tweeted a different one with the text: “Troops in North Korea appear unable to contain their emotion on seeing Kim Jong-un” (you’ll have to watch on YouTube).

