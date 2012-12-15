Kim Jong-Un Smokes A Cigarette While Watching His Rocket Launch [PHOTO]

Gus Lubin

This is a real photo from North Korea’s state television agency (via The Atlantic).

kim jong un

And here’s a video of North Korea’s Bond-villain-esque command centre

After Kim successfully launched the rocket over 1,600 miles and deployed a satellite, there were huge celebrations in North Korea and huge protests in South Korea.

Meanwhile the global intelligence community was totally embarrassed by the surprise launch.

So how the heck did Kim get so close to being able to launch a nuke?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.