North Korean Propaganda Video Shows Kim Jong-un Shooting A Gun

North Korean State Television aired footage of leader Kim Jong-un firing a gun on Friday, following weeks of rapidly increasing tensions between the country and the South.



While Kim may be better known for his taste in basketball and Disney, it is worth remembering that he has some military training.

NK Leadership Watch notes that Kim is believed to have been trained at Kim Il-so’ng Military University (KISMU), the most prominent military academy in North Korea.

His training is evident in the video above. As Business Insider defence reporter (and Marine veteran) Paul Szoldra points out, Kim has an OK shooting stance, though he does appear to have a little trouble inserting the magazine.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.