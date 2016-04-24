The only video you need to watch to know that Kim Jong Un shouldn't mess with South Korea

Recently released footage of a joint US and South Korean training exercise shows just how awesome a force these two countries can offer when partnered up.

This footage represents just a few of the routine exercises that the US and South Korea regularly engage in, as North Korea increasingly tests nuclear weapons and threatens military action.

But exercises like these demonstrate exactly why North Korea should hesitate to issue anything stronger than stern warning.

The video starts with an A-10 Warthog lighting up a hillside like only the A-10 can.

Later we see tremendous volleys from tanks and rocket artillery.

Which are really quite accurate.

Cobra and Apache helicopters show off just how hard they can lay down close air support.

Bombs away.

Watch the full video below

