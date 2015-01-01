Watch North Korea's Supreme Leader Fly A Plane

North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, is depicted in propaganda as a man of extraordinary abilities.

A couple of years ago, the hermit nation announced that its supreme leader mastered the art of driving at the young age of 3. And by the time he reached his eighth birthday, the future despot could pilot automobiles at speeds of up to 75 mph. Since then, he has been pictured at the helm of an attack submarine as well as an armoured military vehicle.

Kim’s latest foray into the mastery of machinery is in the captain’s seat of an Air Koryo Antonov AN-148 airliner.

The latest video shows him at the controls of the Ukrainian-built aircraft during taking off, controlled flight, and landing. As much as the North Korean media would have you believe it is Kim flying, it is highly unlikely he actually possesses the ability to pilot a commercial airliner regardless of how idiot-proof modern aircraft have become.

It’s plain to see that Kim’s Air Koryo co-pilot is actually flying the plane while the supreme leader holds onto the yoke.

Wikimedia Commons An Air Koryo AN-148.

The AN-148 is the newest and most advanced aircraft in the North Korean airlines’ fleet. The Ukrainian regional jet entered production in 2009 and can ferry up to 85 passengers more than 2,000 miles.

The AN-148 is the latest in the airline’s attempt to modernize its ageing fleet of Cold War-era relics. Aircraft such as the Tupolev TU-154 and Ilyushin Il-62M from the 1960s and ’70s are being slowly replaced by modern Russian Tupolev TU-204 and AN-148 aircraft.

Kim Jong Un’s extraordinary exploits continue the tradition of tall tales from the Kim family. In the late 1990s, Kim’s late father, Kim Jong Il, reportedly shot the greatest score in golf history at the opening of the Pyongyang Golf Complex. It is reported that the Dear Leader shot a 38-under par round of 34, including 11 aces. Amazingly, that was also the first time Kim Jong Il had ever picked up a golf club.

And so the legacy continues with his son.

See Kim Jong Un in flight here:

