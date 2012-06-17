Kim Jong-Un Has Started Wearing The Otter Hat Traditionally Reserved For His Father

Photo: Korean Central TV

This picture released by a North Korean news agency says everything you need to know about succession plans.Kim Chong-Un’s path to power was not secure following his coming out party in August, according to Chosun Ilbo. Over the next months, power was consolidated around the dictator’s youngest son and chosen successor.



A former DPRK official tells Chosun Ilbo this is obvious in his selection of hats: “The hat was customised by a foreign master craftsman using top-quality otter fur. It’s an unwritten rule that nobody else can wear such a hat, so if Kim Jong-un is also wearing one, it means he has now reached almost the same status as his father.“

