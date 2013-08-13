Photos Of Kim Jong Un Inspecting North Korea's First Smartphone Factory

North Korea’s government released photos this week of its leader Kim Jong Un inspecting the country’s first smartphone factory.

The smartphone, called the Arirang, is your typical Android phone. But despite the North Korean government’s claims that the phone is being built within its borders, a blog called North Korea Tech claims that the devices were likely built in China and shipped to the facility Kim Jong Un visited.

Here are some photos of the visit, which come from KCNA, North Korea’s official news service:

