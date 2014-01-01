Kim Jong-Un Rings In New Year With Mention Of Uncle's Execution As Removal Of 'Filth'

NKorean leader boasts of removal of “filth” in new year after execution of his uncle

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is boasting of internal strength in the new year because of the elimination of “factionalist filth” — a reference to his once powerful uncle and mentor, who was purged and executed last month.

Kim made the comments Wednesday in a public speech that will be closely scrutinized for clues about the opaque country’s intentions and policy goals.

Analysts are divided about what Jang Song Thaek’s execution means, but many believe it shows Kim Jong Un has yet to establish the same absolute power that his father and grandfather enjoyed.

This year’s annual New Year’s message by the North has added significance because of the elimination of Jang for alleged treason. The purge was one of the biggest political developments in the country in years.

Copyright (2014) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.