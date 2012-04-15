Kim Jong Un Makes His First Televised Speech And Praises His 'Military First' Policy

Despite the lamentable rocket launch that lasted less than two minutes after takeoff last week, and the 240,000 tons of U.S. food aid scuttled by the move, Kim Jong Un gave his first speech yesterday praising the “military first” doctrine instilled into the country by his family.



Speaking on the 100 year anniversary of the birth of his grandfather Kim Il-Sung, the new leader said the days his country could be threatened were “forever over”.

Kim Jong Un spoke in front of a massive crowd and watched an immense military parade where the country unveiled a new missile.

The weapon appeared to be larger than anything else in the North Korean arsenal, and the BBC reports experts are torn over whether the new rocket could be the North’s much talked about ICBM prototype, an intermediate-range missile, or just a mock-up thrown together for the parade.

As for the downed missile, South Korea is all over that and has a small fleet of 10 ships prowling the South China Sea with a U.S. Navy minesweeper looking for its remains.

Here are a few pictures from the scene in Pyongyang:

A North Korean vehicle carrying a missile passes by during a mass military parade in Pyongyang’s Kim Il Sung Square

Photo: AP

Photo: AP

In this image made from KRT video, North Koreans participate in a massive celebration marking the 100th birthday of national founder Kim Il Sung, Sunday, April 15

Photo: AP

North Korean female soldiers march in front of flower waving civilians

Photo: AP

In this image made from KRT video, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, second from left, smiles during the massive celebration

Photo: AP

