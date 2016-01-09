How a shy boy from North Korea became one of the world's scariest dictator

Kim Jong-Un, leader of North Korea. Photo: Getty Images

For the past 50 years, the world has grown used to crazy threats from North Korea that don’t lead anywhere.

But the threats have taken a decidedly sharper and more ominous tone under North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, the third Supreme Leader of the Hermit Kingdom.

On Wednesday, North Korea claimed to have successfully detonated a miniaturized hydrogen bomb.

Here is how Kim Jong-Un grew into being one of the world’s most concerning world leaders.

