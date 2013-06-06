Seth Rogen And James Franco Are Reportedly Killing Kim Jong Un In An Upcoming Film

So, who’s in the running to play Kim Jong Un in the forthcoming film about a North Korean leader being assassinated?



E!Online reports that Seth Rogen and James Franco are reuniting for a comedy in which they travel to North Korea.

Specifically, Rogen told the Hollywood gossip website:

“It’s about two journalists that try to assassinate the president of North Korea while interviewing him.”

Involved is Rogen’s longtime collaborator, Evan Goldberg — with whom he made Superbad, along with The Green Hornetand The Watch.

E! quoted Goldberg as saying:

“James and Seth play reporters who get an interview with the dictator of North Korea and the CIA asks them to kill him. They’re going to play a–holes.”

Rogen and Goldberg will co-direct the new comedy — that’s right, comedy — based on a story co-written with Dan Sterling of The Sarah Silverman Program, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Columbia Pictures has bought the rights to the picture, set to be called The Interview, and plans to make it for around $30 million.

Rogen will star as a talk-show producer, who along with his host accidentally becomes embroiled in a plot to assassinate the leader of North Korea. Franco is slated to play the host of the show, although the Reporter admitted that “talks with Franco have yet to commence.”

Which leaves open the question of who will play the son and political successor of the late dictator Kim Jong Il.

Rogen, speaking at the premiere of his new movie This Is the End, rather cryptically provided an answer. Of sorts.

“It’s Kim Jong Un. Literally Kim Jong Un in the movie. We figured it’s North Korea, you might as well make it Kim Jong Un.”

Hopefully, Kim — if he is to appear — won’t mind commuting.

Goldberg said the film wouldn’t actually be filmed in North Korea…

“We’re going to the foreign land of Vancouver, Canada.”

This story was originally published by GlobalPost.

