Dennis Rodman Breaks The News That Kim Jong-un Is A Father

Dennis Rodman, who made headlines around the world with his somewhat bizarre journey to North Korea last month, has given an exclusive interview about his trip to British tabloid The Sun.



While the Sun headlines the story with news of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s love of disco, and it contains lots of tantalising details (“I won’t tell you if the toilets were made of gold or anything like that, as I promised Kim I wouldn’t talk about that stuff”), the story has apparently buried the big news — Kim is a father.

Rodman, while talking about Kim’s wife, Ri Sol-ju, told the British paper “She kept talking about their beautiful baby daughter.”

It appears he may not have aware that Kim’s baby — a potential heir to the North Korean leadership — was a source of much international speculation. With no official announcement from North Korea, observers were forced to compare North Korean state photos of Ri, and guess whether she looked pregnant or not.

Ri was not seen in public for a few months last year, only adding to the speculation.

If it’s true, why have the North Korean leadership not announced the joyous occasion? Michael Madden, author of NK Leadership Watch tells NKNews that the baby’s gender may be an issue — a boy would be seen as a more viable heir to Kim Jong-un.

