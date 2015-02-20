Kim Jong Un has an hilariously terrible new haircut

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un just got an absolutely abysmal haircut, along with some ludicrously plucked eyebrows.

He was pictured at a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea.

There’s a bit of an emperor’s new clothes dilemma here. When you preside over the world’s most repressive autocracy and a terrifying system of murderous gulags, you are going to struggle getting genuine advice on your hair.

There is absolutely no one in the world who thinks that this look works, but doubtless nobody has told Kim that.

REUTERS/KCNA Kim Jong Un on 19 February 2015.

Opinion in the Business Insider offices is split. Jim Edwards thinks Kim now looks like Klaus Nomi, while Tomas Hirst thinks he looks like the ball of a Dyson rollerball hoover.

I went with felt-tip pen, due to the slightly oily and brush-like nature of the new cut.

