Kim Jong Un Acts Presidential, Visits A School

The supreme leader of North Korea Kim Jong Un made an official visit to a military school to congratulate the students and teachers on the lunar New Year.



The young leader acted very presidential – shaking hands, trying out the bunk beds of the students, tasting their lunch, and sitting in on some classes.

Needless to say, the students flipped out when they saw him.

Watch below a clip from a North Korean broadcast via AP.



