Kim Jong-il's favourite Type Of Sushi Was Fatty Tuna

Toro sushi, or fatty tuna on a bed of white rice, was Korean dictator Kim Jong-il’s favourite dish.

Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Adam Johnson interviewed the personal sushi chef and sidekick of the late North Korean dictator Kim Jong-il for GQ.



The story details how Japanese sushi chef Kenji Fujimoto (an alias) was able to join Kim’s inner circle and become one of his most trusted confidants.

The entire piece is flabbergasting, and worth a read (you can find it here). One juicy tidbit revealed by Johnson is Kim’s favourite sushi dish: Toro, or fatty tuna.

He writes:

All the men wore military uniforms except for one imperious fellow in a casual sports tracksuit. This man was curious about the fish. He asked Fujimoto about the marbled, fleshy cuts he was preparing.

“That’s toro,” Fujimoto told him.

For the rest of the night, this man kept calling out, “Toro, one more!”

Later, Fujimoto learned the man in the tracksuit was none other than Kim Jong-il, or Jang-gun-nim as his entourage called him — “honored general.”

He would go on to stay with Kim for 11 years, playing nanny to his sons and witnessing the inner circle’s outrageous partying and luxurious lifestyle.

The Japanese sushi chef would also hear the constant refrain: “Toro, one more!”

Read the full interview with Fujimoto at GQ.

