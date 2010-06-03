HOUSE OF THE DAY: The Countless Luxury Mansions Of Kim Jong Il

Kim Jong-il lives in total luxury and immense secrecy. The rogue leader is rumoured to own dozens of homes in North Korea. If war breaks out on the Korean peninsula, he will find it easy to hide.

A project by North Korea Economy Watch recently pegged several of Kim’s residences on satellite maps. We’ve got those as well as archival images of Kim’s homes via DailyNK.

He may have the world’s best real estate portfolio.

