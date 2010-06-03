HOUSE OF THE DAY: The Countless Luxury Mansions Of Kim Jong Il

Gus Lubin
kimjongil house

Kim Jong-il lives in total luxury and immense secrecy. The rogue leader is rumoured to own dozens of homes in North Korea. If war breaks out on the Korean peninsula, he will find it easy to hide.

A project by North Korea Economy Watch recently pegged several of Kim’s residences on satellite maps. We’ve got those as well as archival images of Kim’s homes via DailyNK.

He may have the world’s best real estate portfolio.

(#1) In the mountains near Pyongyang...

(#1) Kim Jong-il's primary residence, the 'Central Luxury House'

(#2) Another one of Kim's homes with a private race track (right)

(#2) And check out Kim's waterslide!

(#3) In the mountains near Sinuiju...

(#3) A mountain palace

(#3) With its own private train station (lower right)

(#4) A 1990 photo of Kim's houses, built on an artificial lake

(#4) Kim's private yacht on the artificial lake

(#4) North Korea's only golf course -- on the same lake

(#5) A 1989 photo of another family home near Pyangyong

(#5) Guest houses at the same complex

(#6) Kim is rumoured to own several floors at this northern beach resort

(#8?) Railroad tracks and a runway emerge from beneath a mountain... could it be a secret home?

