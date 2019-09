Two days ago everyone in North Korea celebrated Dear Leader Day, the 70th birthday of Kim Jong Il.



Festivities included awesome synchronised swimming:

Photo: ap

And here’s how they celebrated Dear Leader Day in South Korea:

Photo: ap

