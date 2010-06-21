Kim Jong-il Being Duped By Subordinates About State Of The Economy, Sources Say

While North Koreans are routinely brainwashed about the superiority of life under communism and the government sponsors ruses like paying Chinese actors to support its team at the World Cup, even Kim Jong-il may be getting deceived.



Government sources claim the dictator is being duped by subordinates who are afraid to tell the truth, according to JoongAng Daily.

For example, Kim visited a flour processing factory in Pyongyang in late January, but the factory was suffering from a shortage of wheat. To make operations look normal, Kim’s subordinates urgently secured some wheat to operate the production line during the visit. Kim stayed longer than expected, and the wheat ran out. Embarrassed, the subordinates put the completed flour through the production line a second time.

North Korea’s real economy is in chaos after a currency devaluation by 100 to 1.

JoonAng Daily suggests the deception is evidence of a power struggle in North Korea, as likely successor Kim Jong-un may be manipulating what information gets to his dad.

