North Korea's Founder Wrote An Anti-American Children's Story -- Here Are The Highlights

Brainwashing the next generation is a big deal in North Korea, where two former supreme leaders authored propaganda-filled children’s books, as uncovered by Sydney University researcher Christopher Richardson.

Kim Jong-il, father of current supreme leader Jong-un, is credited with writing “Boys Wipe Out Bandits,” a story about the “redemptive power of ultra-violence,” Richardson wrote in “Still Quite Fun To Read: An Introduction to North Korean Children’s Literature.”

Kim Il-sung, founder of the dynasty, is acknowledged as the author of the anti-American fable “The Butterfly and the Cock,” which depicts an angry rooster outwitted by a virtuous butterfly, in an “unsubtle analogy for North Korea’s existential struggle with the United States of America.”

As far as Richardson can tell, Jong-un has not yet written a children’s book but anticipates a title soon, The Guardian reports.

It’s funny until you remember that North Korea is committing human rights violations on par with Nazi Germany, according to a U.N. report that pressed for international action.

Below are screen shots of a recent state television animated adaptation of “The Butterfly and the Cock.”

A bunch of butterflies are working to pollinate the world, when all of a sudden …

A bully arrives and begins to harass the butterflies. It is about to hurt one of them but stops …

… because another butterfly starts hurling insults and pollen at him.

The angry cock ruins the butterflies’ garden by stomping on all the plants.

The heroic butterfly pesters the cock and leads him on a chase …

… that ends when the cock stumbles off a cliff …

… and falls into a pool of water and drowns.

Everyone celebrates.

Below is the full video:

