16-Year-Old Grandson Of Late North Korean Leader Gives Incredible TV Interview

Last year it was discovered that Kim Han-sol, the 16-year-old grandson of the late North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, was now a student in Bosnia — and that he had left a remarkably large internet footprint. Kim’s father is Kim Jong-nam, the older brother of current North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Kim Jong-nam was reportedly passed over by his father due to his love of gambling and Disneyland.



Despite his ties to the regime, North Korea might not be too happy about Kim Han-sol right now. The student has given a remarkably candid interview with UN undersecretary general and journalist Elisabeth Rehn for Finnish TV channel YLE which was uploaded to YouTube this week.

Kim openly says that he pines for reunification of North and South Korea — and one day hopes to “go back and make things better and make it easier for the people there.”

Even more shockingly, when talking about his uncle, Kim Jong-un, Kim says “I don’t know how he became a dictator.”

The interview is embedded below in two parts. It begins around 1.35 and is conducted in English.

UPDATE: Looks like YLE has pulled the videos from YouTube, but the interview can still be watched on the YLE website.



