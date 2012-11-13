Kim Dotcom's Sequel To MegaUpload Is Finally Online

Photo: www.tuexperto.com

Kim Dotcom’s MegaUpload replacement has finally found a new home.The Gabon government’s committment to protect intellectual property caused a minor setback for Dotcom last week when it suspended the Me.ga domain.



But earlier today, Dotcom tweeted that the new site is now live on the New Zealand-based domain mega.co.nz. He noted that it will be “Powered by legality and protected by the law.”

While the service isn’t available yet, a button on the site suggests that January 19th will be the official launch date.

The site is relatively bare right now, but it offers a way for interested users to sign up to get the latest news via email, early API access to developers, and information for potential hosting partners.

