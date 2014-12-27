Kim Dotcom Tried And Failed To Stop The Attacks On The PlayStation Network And Xbox Live

Steve Kovach
Kim dotcom pool partyNigel Marple / REUTERSKim Dotcom.

Kim Dotcom, an internet entrepreneur who became famous after authorities raided his New Zealand mansion in 2012 for running a file-sharing site called MegaUpload, attempted to restore service to Sony and Microsoft’s online gaming networks Thursday night — by bargaining with the hacker collective allegedly attacking the networks.

Sony’s PlayStation Network and Microsoft’s Xbox Live service have been down for over a day. A hacker group called “Lizard Squad” has claimed responsibility for the attack. Lizard Squad is supposedly flooding Sony and Microsoft’s servers with bogus traffic in what’s called a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack.

Kim Dotcom tweeted he’d give members of Lizard Squad a free premium subscription to his new encrypted file-sharing service MegaPrivacy if they agreed to end the DDoS attacks. The tactic worked, but only for a few hours.

Here’s how it all went down:

On Thursday night, Dotcom tweeted that he would give a free lifetime premium subscription to MegaPrivacy to members of Lizard Squad if they agreed to stop the attack.

Lizard Squad agreed.

Kim Dotcom then boasted he ended the attacks in a series of tweets.

But a few hours later, Lizard Squad was back at it. Both Xbox Live and PlayStation Network are still down as of Friday morning.

