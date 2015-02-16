Someone 'murdered' one of Kim Dotcom's swans

Reuters/Nigel Marple Kim Dotcom is having bird problems.

Kim Dotcom, the famed German internet entrepreneur and copyright piracy king, posted a graphic image on Twitter at the weekend that he says shows one of his swans was “murdered.”

Dotcom tweeted a photo of the pet swan lying bloodied on a lawn on Sunday.

The photo appears to capture the corpse of the bird in the garden of his massive mansion in Auckland, New Zealand.

Here’s the first tweet.

My swan was murdered :-( pic.twitter.com/lBDShYf7we

— Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) February 15, 2015

The Twitter saga didn’t end there, though. Dotcom then mentioned he was worried about his second swan, a female, and asked his followers whether anybody in his local area new of somewhere “safe” she could move to. He clearly believed she would suffer the same fate as the first were she to stay with her owner.

Dotcom posted this image of his swan swimming in his pond during happier times.

Anybody in the Auckland area with a nice & safe pond who wants to adopt a widowed swan? It’s not safe here anymore. pic.twitter.com/KDPdyB7GjG

— Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) February 15, 2015

A while later, Dotcom updated his 400,000-plus Twitter followers on the situation. He explained that his “widowed swan” was in a bad way. “So sad,” he said. (Swans mate for life, so the surviving swan may indeed by distressed by the disappearance of its mate.)

Here’s his tweet — note the emotive hashtag.

Fortunately for Dotcom and his lady swan, the animal is now going to be rehomed safely at a bird rescue sanctuary. “The widowed swan is now with Bird Rescue and they will relocate her. #TheyWillBeMissed,” he tweeted.

Swan deaths aren’t the only problems Dotcom has at the moment: in November he revealed that he’d run out of money after spending more than $US10 million on legal costs. Dotcom has been fighting a three-year court case after he was accused of aiding copyright pirates through his Megaupload file sharing site.

Megaupload was once one of the most popular websites in the world. Now, until his legal uncertainty is resolved, the online businessman is not allowed to leave New Zealand and has largely confined himself to his Auckland mansion.

