Everything is going wrong for Kim Dotcom

German internet entrepreneur Kim Dotcom has been dealt another financial blow after PayPal stopped processing customer payments for his cloud storage site MEGA. The company published a blog post on Thursday that said payments have ceased with immediate effect.

In the post, MEGA states that it’s aware of a recent report that claimed the business isn’t legitimate, which in turn led Visa and MasterCard to put pressure on PayPal to block its service to MEGA. It harks back to Dotcom’s previous hosting website Megaupload, shut down in 2012 after being linked to online piracy. It was once one of the most popular websites in the world.

The company refutes claims that it linked to piracy, and writes that it operates in the same way as other storage services such as those run by Google, Dropbox, and Apple. TorrentFreak reports that PayPal has actually apologised to MEGA for the blocks, and acknowledges the site’s legality.

This is just the latest in a string of money troubles for Dotcom. He has asked the High Court in New Zealand to release some of his $US12 million in assets so that he can pay his rent, legal fees, and grocery bills, Radio New Zealand reports. His money was frozen three years ago when he was first arrested.

Dotcom discussed his financial worries in November via a Skype call with a technology conference in London. He claimed that he’s “officially broke,” blaming his financial problems on a $US10 million legal bill that he’s still struggling to pay.

But Dotcom doesn’t just have money problems. He’s also had to deal with the death of one of the swans that lived on his luxury mansion. Earlier this month Dotcom tweeted a photo of a bloodied swan, which he claims to have found murdered in his garden.

My swan was murdered :-( pic.twitter.com/lBDShYf7we

— Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) February 15, 2015

Dotcom was forced to put the murdered swan’s widowed counterpart up for adoption after it began refusing to eat or move.

And if that wasn’t enough, Dotcom’s wife, Mona Dotcom, has run away with the 17-year-old boy he hired to play video games with his young family. Dotcom hasn’t taken the news well. As his ex-wife battles him in court for money, he has tweeted out tabloid magazine covers about their split.

I helped & hired a 17yr old troubled kid to play Xbox with Mona’s brothers. 1 year ago he decided to play with Mona. pic.twitter.com/WRBH7MWotA

— Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) February 18, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.