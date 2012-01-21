Meet Kim Dotcom, The Hacker Playboy Behind Megaupload's Alleged 'International Criminal Enterprise'

As the Megaupload shutdown and indictment has played out, one man has gotten more attention than anyone else.
That would be Kim Dotcom, formerly Kim Schmitz, the German founder of Megaupload.
The FBI’s indictment accuses Dotcom and others of being part of a criminal group called “Mega Conspiracy” and that they ran an “international criminal enterprise.”
Excluding Megaupload, Dotcom has a long history of criminal activities, including hacking, embezzlement and insider trading. He’s also a known street-racer and playboy, and has two other aliases, Kimble and Kim Tim Jim Vestor.
So who is Kim Dotcom?
Kim Dotcom was born in Germany. According to British paper The Telegraph, he's 6 foot 7 inches tall, weighs over 300 pounds, and is 37 years old.
The first evidence of Dotcom's career can be traced back to 1998, when he was convicted of trading stolen credit card numbers and given a suspended two-year jail sentence.
Along the way, Dotcom posted photos of his opulent lifestyle to website Kimble.org, which has since disappeared. Fortunately, New Zealand TV station 3News compiled the images.
Dotcom created a reputation for himself as a playboy millionaire, and despite an embezzlement charge, he started Megaupload in 2005.
Aside from his reputation as a hacker and businessman, Dotcom had a love of fast cars. Here's a video of him street-racing in the Gumball 3000
Dotcom now lives in New Zealand and Hong Kong, though he's a dual citizen of Finland and Germany. He's attracted attention in NZ for two things: his enormous, $30 million mansion—
And an extravagant fireworks show he put on for Auckland. The fireworks cost $500,000, and he watched from a helicopter.
According to an article in the New Zealand Herald, police seized $6 million in cars — including 15 Mercedes Benz — and $10 million in cash during the raid on Dotcom. More than $100 million has been seized from Megaupload worldwide.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.