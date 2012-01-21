Meet Kim Dotcom, The Hacker Playboy Behind Megaupload's Alleged 'International Criminal Enterprise'

As the Megaupload shutdown and indictment has played out, one man has gotten more attention than anyone else.



That would be Kim Dotcom, formerly Kim Schmitz, the German founder of Megaupload.

The FBI’s indictment accuses Dotcom and others of being part of a criminal group called “Mega Conspiracy” and that they ran an “international criminal enterprise.”

Excluding Megaupload, Dotcom has a long history of criminal activities, including hacking, embezzlement and insider trading. He’s also a known street-racer and playboy, and has two other aliases, Kimble and Kim Tim Jim Vestor.

So who is Kim Dotcom?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.