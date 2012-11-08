Kim Dotcom's MegaUpload Replacement Gets Shut Down Before Its Launch

Despite a slight setback, Kim Dotcom is still determined to launch the replacement for file-sharing site MegaUpload.



Last Thursday, he announced that he would launch Me.ga in January to avoid any legal issues in the U.S. The .ga domain comes from Gabon, which is located on the west coast of central Africa.

But Gabon Communications Minister Blaise Louembe has since suspended the website, saying that the state “cannot serve as a platform or screen for committing acts aimed at violating copyrights, nor be used by unscrupulous people.”

In response, Dotcom tweeted that he has an alternative domain for the site.

And his attorney, Ira Rothken, confirmed with CNET that the new service is still on its way.

“MegaUpload and Kim are innocent and presumed innocent,” Rothken told CNET. “It sounds like a lack of net neutrality in Gabon…We’re just going to use a different domain.”

