Kim Dotcom Is Hosting An 'Epic' Press Event At His New Zealand Mansion For Mega Launch Next Month

Kim Dotcom is all set to launch his MegaUpload replacement, Mega, next month.



Dotcom tweeted last night that the press conference at his New Zealand mansion will be “like no other.” He wrote, “You know me. I can’t do small.”

But getting to this point was no easy feat for Dotcom.

In November, the Gabon government suspended Dotcom’s Me.ga domain in order to maintain the country’s comittment to protect intellectual property.

But about a week later, Dotcom secured the New Zealand-based domain mega.co.nz.

In preparation for the January 20 launch, Dotcom is looking for volunteer translators to help make Mega available in as many languages as possible.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.