Kim Dotcom Has Dedicated This Song To President Obama On His New Website

Kim Dotcom, founder of the file-sharing site Megaupload, has released a song dedicated to President Barack Obama on his new website.



The site, kim.com, features information about the heretofore bungled case against the 38-year-old dual citizen of Germany and Finland as well as a countdown to his extradition hearing, which was recently pushed back to March 2013.

Kim had apparently owned his namesake domain since 2007, but only recently decided to use it. He changed his name at some point before 2010.

WATCH:

