Actress Kim Delaney Pulled Off Stage After Slurring Her Speech At A Military Event (VIDEO)

‘Army Wives’ and ‘NYPD Blue’ actress Kim Delaney had to be pulled off stage last night during her speech at a military event honouring former US Secretary of defence Robert Gates.



It is still unknown what was actually wrong with her last night, but we do know that she has struggled with alcohol and substance abuse in the past and that she went to rehab in 2003.

During the speech she slowly slurred what seemed to be a bunch of random, strung-together sentences until someone from backstage finally came onstage and stopped her.

Watch the video below. It makes for some sad viewing.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

