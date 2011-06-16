Kim Clijsters Withdraws From Wimbledon

Photo: Caroline Shin

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Australian Open champion Kim Clijsters has withdrawn from Wimbledon because of a foot injury.The Belgian, who was seeded No. 2 on Wednesday, said she had to pull out of the grass-court Grand Slam after re-injuring her right foot at the Unicef Open in the Netherlands on Tuesday.



Clijsters says “at this moment I feel frustrated that it has to happen now before one of my favourite tournaments. I’ve always enjoyed being a part of the Wimbledon atmosphere but I have no other choice now but to rest, recover and to not play tennis for a few weeks.”

The two-time U.S. Open winner hurt her right ankle in April while dancing barefoot at her cousin’s wedding. She played at the French Open but lost in the second round.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.