Kim Clijsters Humiliates Interviewer Who Asked If She Was Pregnant

Kim Clijsters won her second-round match at the Australian Open today, then got some revenge on interviewer (and former men’s player) Todd Woodbridge, who had wondered to a mutual friend if Clijsters was pregnant.



Clijsters called Woodbridge out in front a full stadium crowd during her post-match, on-court interview. She quoted a text message that Woodbridge had sent to her friend that said, “She [Clijsters] looks really grumpy and her boobs are bigger.”

Oops. [Video via ESPN]

For the record, Clijsters is a mum, but is not expecting.



