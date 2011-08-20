Kim Clijsters Has Pulled Out Of The U.S. Open With A Stomach Muscle Injury

Photo: Wikipedia
DEFENDING CHAMPION KIM Clijsters has pulled out of the upcoming US Open with a stomach muscle injury.The Belgian has been beset by injury troubles since winning the Australian Open earlier this year, and missed this summer’s Wimbledon tournament with an ankle problem.
“Unfortunately, I will not be able to defend my US Open title this year because of a stomach muscle injury (left rectus abdominus strain),” revealed a disappointed Clijsters on the official US Open website.
“Two weeks of rehab was not enough to heal this injury. Obviously I’m very disappointed. I trained very hard this summer and felt in a good shape to play the US Open.”
Clijsters returned to the women’s circuit in 2009 after taking two years off to have a baby. She became the first unseeded woman to win the US Open that year, before reclaiming the trophy in 2010.
The 28-year-old has won four Grand Slams in her career and is currently ranked third in the world.
The US Open begins at Flushing Meadows on 29 August.
This post originally appeared at The Score.
