Kim Cattrall is selling the Hamptons cottage she used as an escape when filming 'Sex and the City' — take a look inside the $3.25 million beachfront home

“Sex and the City” actress Kim Cattrall has put her waterfront Hamptons home on the market for $US3.25 million.

Vivian Marino of the New York Times reported that the actress bought the property in 1998, the same year she first took on the role of Samantha Jones in the beloved HBO show.

The home has a hot tub, a screening room, a separate studio, and large glass windows that offer panoramic views of the water.

Rebekah Barker holds the listing for the property at Sotheby’s International.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Kim Cattrall, best known for playing the iconic Samantha Jones on HBO’s hit series “Sex and the City,” is putting her Hamptons home on the market for $US3.25 million.

Rebekah C. Baker of Sotheby’s International holds the listing.

Cattrall’s purchase of the waterfront property coincided with the beloved HBO series’ debut, Vivian Marino of the New York Times reported.

Per Marino, Cattrall and her former husband, Mark Levinson, got married at the house. The couple was married for six years, from 1998 to 2004.

The single-family home span nearly 1,300 square feet and sits on 0.4 acres of land in East Hampton. The property is split into two parts — the main house and a separate studio.

The home has bluestone walkways and mahogany decks surrounded by the property’s grassy lawns and waterfront.

The main house has a living room, a kitchen, a fireplace …

… and giant windows that let in plenty of natural light.

The living room doubles as a screening room and comes with a motorised screen and projector.

The main house has two bedrooms …

… two and a half bathrooms …

… and a loft. Large windows looking out onto the water are a fixture throughout the home, lending it an airy, spacious feel.

The studio, a unit separate from the main house, has its own heating system and half bathroom. The listing photos also show pop art-style portraits of Cattrall on the wall, although it is unclear if that decor will be included in the purchase.

Like the main house, the studio also has large windows and vaulted ceilings.

The amenities don’t stop inside the home. When you step outside, you’re greeted by a hot tub and an outdoor shower.

According to the Times, Cattrall paid $US450,000 for the home in 1998 and has called it her “sanctuary.”

The Hamptons real estate market is known to attract celebrity clientele. Jennifer Lopez, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Robert Downey Jr. all own homes in that pocket of Long Island. The fact that most of the towns in the Hamptons are only an hour or so away from New York City is an added bonus.

