Inside Kim And Kanye's New $11 Million Bel Air Baby Nest

Photo: Zillow

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West want a little extra room once baby makes three.Make that a lot of extra room.



The couple, who have been dating for nine months and are expecting their first child in July, have just purchased a 9,000-square-foot Italian-style villa in Bel Air.

But despite already boasting a gym, movie theatre, hair and makeup salon, bowling alley, basketball court and indoor and outdoor pools, TMZ is reporting the couple want to gut it “and are designing a 14,000-square-foot dream home in its place.”

Originally listed for $11.4 million in April 2011, the home received a price cut and Zillow reports the home was most recently listed for sale at $10.75 million.

Although the residence is super private, Kimye can now count Jennifer Aniston, Chris Paul, and Joe Francis among their neighbours.

Images courtesy of Zillow.

