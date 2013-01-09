Inside Kim And Kanye's New $11 Million Bel Air Baby Nest

Photo: Zillow
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West want a little extra room once baby makes three.Make that a lot of extra room.
The couple, who have been dating for nine months and are expecting their first child in July, have just purchased a 9,000-square-foot Italian-style villa in Bel Air.
But despite already boasting a gym, movie theatre, hair and makeup salon, bowling alley, basketball court and indoor and outdoor pools, TMZ is reporting the couple want to gut it “and are designing a 14,000-square-foot dream home in its place.”
Originally listed for $11.4 million in April 2011, the home received a price cut and Zillow reports the home was most recently listed for sale at $10.75 million.
Although the residence is super private, Kimye can now count Jennifer Aniston, Chris Paul, and Joe Francis among their neighbours.
Images courtesy of Zillow.
After looking at houses in Miami, Kimye decided on this Italian-style villa in the Bel-Air neighbourhood near Los Angeles.
The home, built in 2010, sits on a three-quarter-acre lot with an expansive grass lawn. Plenty of room for a playground for their future child!
Situated at the end of a dead-end street off the main road, the home has no immediate neighbours and great views of the surrounding hills. A great place for Kimye to unwind at the end of a busy day.
