Inside Kim And Kanye's New $11 Million Bel Air Baby Nest

Aly Weisman
Kim Kardashian Kanye West House

Photo: Zillow

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West want a little extra room once baby makes three.Make that a lot of extra room.

The couple, who have been dating for nine months and are expecting their first child in July, have just purchased a 9,000-square-foot Italian-style villa in Bel Air.

But despite already boasting a gym, movie theatre, hair and makeup salon, bowling alley, basketball court and indoor and outdoor pools, TMZ is reporting the couple want to gut it “and are designing a 14,000-square-foot dream home in its place.”

Originally listed for $11.4 million in April 2011, the home received a price cut and Zillow reports the home was most recently listed for sale at $10.75 million.

Although the residence is super private, Kimye can now count Jennifer Aniston, Chris Paul, and Joe Francis among their neighbours.

Images courtesy of Zillow.

After looking at houses in Miami, Kimye decided on this Italian-style villa in the Bel-Air neighbourhood near Los Angeles.

It has plenty of space in the driveway for the couple's countless cars.

And a huge pool in the backyard.

The home, built in 2010, sits on a three-quarter-acre lot with an expansive grass lawn. Plenty of room for a playground for their future child!

Upon entering the 9,000-square-foot home ...

You can wipe your shoes in this spacious foyer.

Or take a seat in the large living room.

There is a massive gourmet custom kitchen.

Complete with breakfast nook.

And lounging area just off of the kitchen.

There's even a separate dining area for entertaining.

And a room devoted to a bar.

There's a study for when the soon-to-be parents need quiet time.

And upstairs, a master bedroom with sweeping views of the hills.

The couple can keep warm with this fireplace.

And there is a large bathroom equipped to handle Kardashian's glam squad.

And of course, plenty of closet space for the fashion-forward couple.

There are four guest bedrooms where Kardashian's siblings can spend the night.

And many extra bathrooms.

With very spacious showers.

and plenty of bathtub space.

There's even a massage room!

This second living room leads to an outdoor living area with a barbecue.

And outdoor entertaining space.

Situated at the end of a dead-end street off the main road, the home has no immediate neighbours and great views of the surrounding hills. A great place for Kimye to unwind at the end of a busy day.

The 5'2 Kardashian now has plenty of room for her high heels ...

