Kim And Kanye Voted America's Least Desirable Neighbours

Whether it’s his hot temper, theBel-Air home they purchased earlier this yearthat is currently under renovation, or the paparazzi they attract, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have just been named America’s Least Desirable Neighbours.

According to a new Zillow survey, 25% of Americans would least like to have Kimye as neighbours — making them even less desirable than the cast of “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo,” who came in at 18%.

Pop stars Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus tied for third-worst at 16%.

But the honour of America’s Most desirable neighbour goes to Jimmy Fallon, who won with 11% of the vote.

The “Late Night” host surprisingly topped Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton and Jennifer Lawrence, who tied with 10%.

